Traffic movement is slow at the Noida-Delhi Chilla border on Monday as security is heightened at the border entry point to Delhi amid a call for protest by farmers over the issue of unemployment at Jantar Mantar. Similarly, traffic piled up near the Ghazipur border as police put up checkpoints at the border.

Traffic movement is slow at the Noida-Delhi Chilla border as security is heightened at the border entry point to Delhi, amid a call for protest by farmers over the issue of unemployment at Jantar Mantar pic.twitter.com/SHyq6J9aMT — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022

Delhi | Traffic piles up near the Ghazipur border as police put up checkpoints at the border, ahead of call by farmers for protest at Jantar Mantar today pic.twitter.com/dYJaiK9mQb — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022

