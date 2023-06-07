Two wagons of LPG rake of a goods train derailed while being placed for unloading on Tuesday night. CPRO West Central Railway informed that no mainline movement of trains was affected. Train movement is normal, and r estoration work started after sunrise in the presence of siding authorities, it added. Another Train Derails in Odisha After Balasore Tragedy, Wagons of Goods Train Derail in Bargarh (See Pics and Videos). Two LPG Rakes of Goods Train Derail in Jabalpur Shahpura Bhitoni, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh | Two wagons of LPG rake of a goods train derailed while being placed for unloading last night. No main line movement of trains affected. Train movement is normal in main line. Restoration work started after sunrise in the presence of… — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2023 #BREAKING | In yet another incident of train derailment, two wagons of an LPG rake derailed while unloading at a gas factory in #MadhyaPradesh's Jabalpur. No mainline movement affected, restoration work underway. pic.twitter.com/YvDOKi4EYn — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) June 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)