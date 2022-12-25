Actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide by hanging herself with a crepe bandage which she had tied on her hand after she had sprained her hand a few days ago, said ACP Chandrakant Jadhav, Mumbai Police. He further said that "As of now, the investigation is underway. Accused Sheezan's and deceased's phones have been seized. There's no angle of any other affair, blackmailing or 'Love Jihad' as of now." Tunisha Sharma Dies by Suicide; TV Actress Allegedly Hung Herself on Set of Her Show.

Police Says Tunisha Sharma Dies by Suicide by Hanging Herself With a Crepe Bandage

Tunisha Sharma committed suicide by hanging herself with a crepe bandage which she had tied on her hand after she had sprained her hand a few days ago: ACP Chandrakant Jadhav, Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2022

