Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat actress Tunisha Sharma's death has come as a huge shocker to the entertainment fraternity. According to the reports, Tunisha Sharma died by suicide by hanging herself on the set of a TV serial. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, reports Waliv Police. RIP Tunisha Sharma: TV Actress' Last Insta Story Saw Her Getting Make Up Done; Her Last Post Was About 'Passion' (View Pic & Video).

Take a look:

Maharashtra | TV actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide by hanging herself on the set of a TV serial. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead: Waliv Police — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)