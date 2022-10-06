The Vande Bharat Express suffered damages after a cattle runover. The incident happened between Vaitarna and Maninagar around 11:18 in morning. Journalist Rajendra B Aklekar posted images of the mishap, which shows the nose cone of the semi high-speed train visibly deformed from the hit. Earlier also several similar incidents has happened with Train 18. The first locomotive-less train in the country is being seen as a successor to the 30-year-old premier Shatabdi Express.

Watch Video:

