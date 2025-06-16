Hours after a video of a Rapido bike taxi driver allegedly assaulting a woman in Bengaluru went viral, fresh CCTV footage has emerged showing the woman slapping the driver first, following what appears to be an argument. The new footage shows the woman approaching the driver and slapping him before he retaliates. The Rapido driver, identified as Suhas, who was arrested by Bengaluru police after an earlier video of the incident went viral, has put forward his side of the story, offering a version of events that contradicts the initial claims. "On 13th June, the woman had booked a Rapido ride. I was on my way to pick her up. As soon as I reached the pickup location, the woman asked me to stop immediately. I told her I would stop just a little ahead. But suddenly, she began verbally abusing me using derogatory words. I explained to her that it wasn’t possible to stop right at that spot. Then, she physically assaulted me first, and only after that did I hit her back. I have filed a complaint at the Jayanagar Police Station regarding this," Suhas said. Bengaluru: FIR Lodged Against Rapido Bike Taxi Driver Identified As Suhas for Slapping Woman Passenger.

New CCTV Video Shows Woman Slapping Rapido Driver 3 Times Before

The recent update on the RAPIDO incident in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, indicates that the girl initiated the aggression by slapping the driver three times. pic.twitter.com/Yvg0w7L3lO — Satyanweshi (@imsatyanweshi) June 16, 2025

'She Hit Me First': Rapido Driver Suhas

Bengaluru, Karnataka | Rapido bike driver, Suhas, who is accused of assaulting the woman, says "On 13th June, the woman had booked a Rapido ride. I was on my way to pick her up. As soon as I reached the pickup location, the woman asked me to stop immediately. I told her I would… https://t.co/uUqnbXx4Jl pic.twitter.com/KSj6UEk3rQ — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2025

