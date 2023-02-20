Two brothers have been arrested by the Mumbai police on Sunday for the death of their elder brother after the duo allegedly pushed the victim knowing that he suffered from a heart ailment. The three brothers lived in the same flat at the Jogeshwari end of the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) and were in a dispute over the property. The accused, Jitendra and Mahendra knew that their brother Ravikumar suffered from a heart condition and that if he was beaten up it could cause his death. The deceased’s wife alleged that the brothers deliberately raked up the topic of the property and got into a fight. During the course of the fight, they beat up Ravikumar and pushed him onto the sofa. Due to this, he lost consciousness and fell. He was then rushed to the Holy Spirit hospital in Andheri where he was declared dead by the doctors. Chennai: Man Crashes Scooter Into Road Median While Trying To Save New Pet Dog From Falling Off Vehicle, Dies

Man Killed Over Property Dispute:

Two brothers & their wives killed their elder brother Ravikumar Motkuri over a property dispute in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area. MIDC police registered a case u/s 304 & 34 of IPC on statement given by wife of the deceased & arrested his brothers Jitendra Motkuri & Mahendra: MIDC PS — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

