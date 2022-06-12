Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Narendra Modi government made various schemes for people. "In last 8 yrs, we formulated policies to eradicate poverty in country," he said. Shah further said that the Central government has given equal benefits to beneficiaries of all the schemes in Gujarat. He also added that these schemes and benefits are now being discussed across the country.

Check tweet:

Under PM Modi govt made various schemes for people. In last 8 yrs, we formulated policies to eradicate poverty in country. We began giving equal benefits to beneficiaries of all the schemes in Gujarat, and now it's being discussed across the country:Union Home minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/np0TfcIsmX — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)