The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, a significant legislative proposal, is set to be presented and debated in the Uttarakhand State Assembly. The bill was approved by the Uttarakhand Cabinet on Sunday, clearing the path for its introduction in the assembly. The assembly will convene for a special four-day session starting Monday, during which the UCC Bill will be tabled. Following its presentation, a crucial debate on the bill is scheduled for Tuesday. Uniform Civil Code: Uttarakhand Cabinet Led by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Approves Draft UCC Bill.

UCC in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to present the Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand 2024 Bill in the State Assembly today. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/HGWw9VF3hD — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)