Dehradun, February 4: The Uttarakhand Cabinet led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday approved the draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill. The Bill would be taken up during the 4-day Assembly session, beginning on February 5 and continuing till February 8.

The draft of the UCC Bill was approved during a meeting at CM Dhami's official residence on Sunday evening. Meanwhile, the Muslim Seva Sangathan, based in the hill state, has opposed the Bill. Uttarakhand Cabinet Approves Uniform Civil Code Draft Report in Cabinet Meeting Today.

Section 144 has been implemented to maintain law and order while the Bill is tabled in the Assembly, an official said on Sunday.

