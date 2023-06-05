Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, while interacting with media on Monday, said, "During the 26/11 attacks, it took the Special Protection Group (SPG) 10 hours to reach. Our PM Narendra Modi visited the Balasore train accident site, three Union ministers were there too. Within 51 hours of the accident, railway lines were restored." However, he corrected himself on Twitter after realising the blunder. "It took the NSG more than 10 hours to reach Mumbai in response to the dastardly 26/11 terrorist attack," he wrote on Twitter.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Makes Blunder

"It took the NSG more than 10 hours to reach Mumbai in response to the dastardly 26/11 terrorist attack," says Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri as he corrects himself. https://t.co/xaPaqFCXjr pic.twitter.com/ikGcisyqxc — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)