Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday announced the implementation of the proposal mandating a minimum of six airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) from October 1, 2023. The earlier planned date to make six airbags mandatory was October 1, 2022.

Check Tweet:

