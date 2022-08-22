Uttar Pradesh is set to host its First-Ever ‘Global Investors Summit’ in January 2023. Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Govt has set a target of attracting investment of Rs 10 lakh crore in the industrial sector over the next five years. As per CM Yogi Adityanath the new aspirations of the state will be introduced at the UP Global Investor Summit in January 2023. According to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adiyanath’s action plan, roadshows will be organised to promote the summit. A team has been set up to organise roadshows in nations like the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, , Sweden, Singapore, Netherlands, Israel, France, Russia, United Arab Emirates, Australia, Germany, South Korea and Mauritius.

UP to host first-ever 'Global Investors Summit in Jan 2023 Magazine Link: https://t.co/h31chItHI5@myogiadityanath@InvestInUp pic.twitter.com/a59ga9V9iv — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) August 22, 2022

