Two bikes caught fire in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun when high-tension power lines snapped and fell on them. Fortunately, no casualty was reported in the mishap. The incident took place at Urai near an SBI branch. Police have reached the spot and registered a case. Further investigation into the mishap is underway. The video of the incident has gone viral. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Plastic Granule Factory in Bawana, 15 Fire Tenders Rushed to the Spot (Watch Video).

Two Bikes Catch Fire:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)