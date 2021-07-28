As many as four bodies have been recovered from debris and around 9 houses have been are damaged following cloudburst at Honzar village in Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir. Union Minister Jitendra Singh tweeted saying that as many as 30 to 40 persons are still missing and rescue operations are underway with help of SDRF and Army.

#UPDATE | 4 bodies have been recovered from the debris & 8-9 houses are damaged following cloudburst at Honzar village in Kishtwar, J&K: Dy Commissioner "30 to 40 persons are missing. Rescue operations going on with help of SDRF & Army," tweets Union Minister Jitendra Singh https://t.co/NW0B54Cm3t — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021

