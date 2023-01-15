A passenger aircraft of Yeti Airlines that flew to Pokhara from Kathmandu has crashed on the runway at Pokhara international airport on Sunday morning. A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the aircraft at the time of incident. Rescue operations are currently underway and airport has been closed for the time being. Further details into the incident is awaited. Japan: Jetstar Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Chubu Centrair International Airport After Bomb Threat

Yeti Airlines Flight Crash:

#UPDATE | A total of 68 passengers & four crew members were on board the Yeti airlines aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines: The Kathmandu Post — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)