An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 on the Richter scale hit the city of Khoy in Iran on Saturday resulting in the death of at least 7 people and injuring 440 others. The earthquake’s tremors were also felt in other cities, including Tabriz, the provincial capital of neighbouring East Azerbaijan. Iran Blast: Massive Explosion at Military Facility in Isfahan (Watch Video)

Earthquake in Iran’s City of Khoy:

#UPDATE | Iran: Seven dead, 440 injured so far in a 5.9-magnitude earthquake that struck the city of Khoy in northwestern Iran, reports Iran's media — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

