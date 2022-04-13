In a shocking incident, terrorists shot at a person in the Pombay Kamprim area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir. Police official said that the person identified as Satish Kumar Singh is a driver by profession and a resident of Kakran, Kulgam. "He has been shifted to the hospital for treatment. The area was cordoned off. Further details shall follow," police said.

Check tweet:

#UPDATE Terrorists fired upon a civilian namely Satish Kumar Singh, driver by profession, resident of Kakran, Kulgam. He has been shifted to the hospital for treatment. The area was cordoned off. Further details shall follow: Police — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)