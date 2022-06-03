In response to media queries regarding the release of the US State Department 2021 Report on International Religious Freedom.

India's official spokesperson and joint secretary Arindam Bagchi, said "We have noted the release of the US State Department 2021 Report on International Religious Freedom, and ill-informed comments by senior US Officials.

"It is unfortunate that vote bank politics is being practiced in being practiced in international relations". "We would urge that assessments based on motivated inputs and biased views be avoided".

"As a naturally pluralistic society, India values religious freedom and human rights". "In our discussions with US, we have regularly highlighted issues of concern there, including racially and ethnically motivated attacks, hate crimes, and gun violence".

The US State Department in its annual report to the Congress on international religious freedom has alleged that in India in 2021 attacks on members of the minority communities, including killings, assaults, and intimidation, occurred throughout the year.

Read India's Response to US:

Our response to media queries regarding the release of U.S. State Department 2021 Report on International Religious Freedom:https://t.co/zlwdjgzoOn pic.twitter.com/rBkJaVpxq5 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 3, 2022

