The United States on Wednesday, November 29, charged Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national, in connection with the alleged conspiracy to kill sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York on behalf of an Indian government employee. It must be noted that neither the "government employee" nor Gurpatwant Singh Pannun was named in the document. However, Pannun has been identified as a "US citizen." Reacting to the development, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, on Thursday, November 30, said that the case against an individual that has been filed in a US court, allegedly linking him to an Indian official, is a matter of concern. "We have said that this is also contrary to government policy," he said. Baghci also noted that the nexus between organised crime, trafficking, gunrunning and extremists at an international level is a serious issue for the law enforcement agencies and organisations to consider. He also said that a high-level inquiry committee has been constituted to investigate the matter. "We will be guided by its results," he added. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Assassination Plot: US Charges Indian National Nikhil Gupta in Connection With Alleged Conspiracy to Kill Sikh Separatist in New York.

This Is a Matter of Concern, MEA Spokesperson

#WATCH | MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says, "...During the course of discussions with the US on bilateral security cooperation, the US side shared some inputs pertaining to nexus between organised criminals, gunrunners, terrorists and other extremists. We take such inputs very… pic.twitter.com/L8ce9vXcFF — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

