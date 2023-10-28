Abusive argument led to two groups of people kicking and punching each other in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, people can be seen hitting each other with sticks as others tried to intervene. According to reports, the fight started over use of abusive language. Delhi Metro Fight Video: Slaps, Punches Fly As Clash Erupts Between Passengers in Delhi Metro, Viral Video Surfaces.

Fight in Bareilly

