In Uttar Pradesh, a car driver was fined INR 10,000 for blocking an ambulance in Shahjahanpur. According to news agency PTI, the car driver was penalised after a video surfaced online showing him refusing to give way to a government ambulance carrying a critically ill woman. Speaking about the incident, Rajesh Dwivedi, Superintendent of Police, said that the incident involved a private vehicle which was allegedly driving ahead of the ambulance for nearly six kilometres, thereby ignoring the emergency vehicle's siren throughout. "The ambulance was transporting a woman patient in serious condition who needed urgent medical attention. Despite the continuous siren, the car driver did not allow the ambulance to pass," Dwivedi said. Uttar Pradesh: Ambulance Driver Gives Injection to Patient in Ballia Hospital, Health Department Seeks Clarification After Video Goes Viral.

Car Driver Fined for Blocking Ambulance in Uttar Pradesh

UP में कार सवार ने एंबुलेंस को 3 KM तक नहीं दिया रास्ता, जिसके बाद कार के मालिक पर 10 हजार का जुर्माना लगा दिया गया। घटना शाहजापुर इलाके की है pic.twitter.com/c1nOp6dRb5 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) November 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)