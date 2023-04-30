A photo of Uttar Pradesh police taking an undertrial prisoner to a wine shop in the Hamirpur area has gone viral on social media. The officer is seen standing beside the convict in the shop at Hamirpur. The incident came to light after the video went viral on social media, prompting the authorities to order an investigation. The Superintendent of Police (SP) has ordered action against the police officer seen helping the prisoner purchase alcohol. ‘Koyta Gang’ Unleashes Terror in Pune Again, Attacks Medical Shop Staff; CCTV Video Captures Crime.

Cop Helps Prisoner Buy Alcohol

Probe Launched

