Koyta gang attacked the staff of a medical shop in Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday, the police said. In a new video surfaced on social media, the gang carrying machetes could be seen vandalizing a medical shop and attacking the shop employee on the counter with their weapons. Also, at Kamgar Nagar in Pimpri, seven to eight vehicles were vandalized. A case has been registered in the Pimpri police in this regard. ‘Koyta Gang’ Unleashes Terror in Pune Again, Vandalises Shops in Mobile Market, CCTV Video Captures Crime.

Koya Gang Terror in Pimpri

