In a heartwarming incident in Uttar Pradesh, an Indian Army doctor successfully conducted a childbirth at the railway station in Jhansi. The doctor identified as Major Rohit of the Military Hospital, Jhansi, helped a woman give birth at the railway station after she went into unexpected labour on the platform of the station. According to the Indian Army, the doctor ensured safe delivery and provided vital medical assistance in a challenging environment using minimal resources. "Both the mother and newborn were reported to be in stable condition due to the timely intervention," Army officials said. Sudden Death in Jhansi: Man Dies Instantly After Slipping on Restaurant Stairs While Carrying Paneer for Children; Video Goes Viral.

Army Doctor Helps Woman Give Birth At Railway Station in Jhansi

Today, an Army doctor, Major Rohit, of Military Hospital, Jhansi, successfully conducted childbirth at the railway station in Jhansi. The doctor present at the station responded swiftly when a pregnant woman went into unexpected labour on the platform. Without any delay and… pic.twitter.com/vX4oYjKf2g — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2025

