A tragic incident occurred on Monday in Jhansi’s Sipri Bazar area, where 30-year-old Afzal Khan died within seconds after falling from the stairs of a local restaurant. A resident of Masihaganj and an auto driver by profession, Afzal had gone to Ram Ji Restaurant to buy paneer for his children, who had requested it. While descending the stairs, he slipped on a sack carelessly placed and fell headfirst, dying on the spot. His family claims they were informed nearly an hour later and blame the restaurant’s negligence for the death. His grieving wife and two young children are in shock. Police have registered a case and begun investigation. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Firozpur: Man Collapses and Dies of Heart Attack After Hitting Six During Cricket Match in Punjab, Disturbing Video Goes Viral .

Sudden Death in Jhansi

दिनाँक 25.06.25 को थाना सीपरी बाजार क्षेत्रांतर्गत 36 वर्षीय अफसर खान, जो सामान लेने दुकान पर गए थे, नीचे उतरते समय सीढ़ियों से गिर पड़े थे, जिनकी इलाज के दौरान मृत्यु हो गई थी। घटना के सम्बन्ध में पुलिस द्वारा विधिक कार्यवाही की गयी है। — Jhansi Police (@jhansipolice) July 2, 2025

