Uttar Pradesh Reports 7,735 New COVID-19 Cases, 17,668 Recoveries & 172 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

Uttar Pradesh reports 7735 new #COVID19 cases, 17,668 recoveries and 172 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total recoveries 15,34,176 Death toll 18,760 Active cases 1,06,276 pic.twitter.com/ujn8uZvRpJ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 21, 2021

