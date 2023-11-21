Five people were killed when a bus ploughed into their van in Uttar Pradesh`s Chitrakoot district. Multiple people sustained severe injuries in the road accident. The injured ones were transferred to Prayagraj Hospital for further treatment. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media that showed the damaged vehicles. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Students and Teachers Among 30 Injured After Falls Into Ditch in Bhadohi.

Uttar Pradesh Road Accident

यूपी के चित्रकूट में भीषण सड़क हादसा: उत्तरप्रदेश परिवहन की जनरथ बस व बोलेरो की टक्कर मे 5 दर्दनाक मौत, व कई घायल, घायलों को प्रयागराज रेफर किया गया... pic.twitter.com/sok6ca9qKg — आदित्य तिवारी / Aditya Tiwari (@aditytiwarilive) November 21, 2023

