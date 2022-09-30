Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday met Ankita Bhandari's parents and relatives at their residence in Dobh Srikot village in Pauri district. While talking with the Bhandari family, CM Dhami assured them that the culprits would get the harshest punishment. He also said that the accused will be tried in Fastrack court. Ankita Bhandari Murder: Case Registered Against RSS Leader Vipin Karnwal For Making Objectionable Remarks on Social Media.

Check Tweet:

