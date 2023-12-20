Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami faced a safety scare on Monday during a youth conference in Rudrapur. Soon after Dhami's helicopter landed on the helipad, its front wheel got stuck in the ground due to moisture. Dhami had already disembarked from the helicopter before the incident occurred. Upon realising the situation, the pilot promptly informed security personnel, who then worked to dislodge the helicopter from the ground and free the wheel. The video of the incident is now being shared on social media. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Distributes Blankets to Homeless People in Dehradun (Watch Video).

Pushkar Singh Dhami Faces Security Scare

एंबुलेंस, पुलिस की गाड़ी को धक्का लगाते तो अपने बहुत बार देखा होगा लेकिन अभी हेलीकॉप्टर को धक्का लगाते किसी को देखा है। यह उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी का हेलीकॉप्टर बताया जा रहा है, जो उधमसिंह नगर में फँस गया था। फिर क्या आप ख़ुद देखिए। pic.twitter.com/mReNlnkHzI — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) December 20, 2023

