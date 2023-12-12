Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday, December 12, distributed blankets to the needy people in the state. According to the news agency ANI, Pushkar Singh Dhami distributed blankets to homeless people during winter in Dehradun. The 2-minute 33-second video clip shows Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami distributing blankets to homeless people as they battle the winter season. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Participates in Conference of Scheduled Caste People's Representatives in Dehradun.

Pushkar Singh Dhami Distributes Blankets

#WATCH | Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami distributed blankets to homeless people during winter. pic.twitter.com/79oh03abUc — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

