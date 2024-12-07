A disturbing incident occurred late Thursday night on December 5 in the Rudrapur Kotwali area of Uttarakhand when a drunk driver created chaos on the streets. The driver was seen driving erratically, causing panic among pedestrians and onlookers. Fortunately, no one was injured during this reckless act. A video of the incident quickly went viral, showing the car swerving dangerously through the area. Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter, and the police are working to identify the driver and take appropriate action. This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers posed by drunk driving. Dehradun Shocker: Property Dealer Killed by Man He Hired To Eliminate Business Partner in Uttarakhand; 4 People Arrested.

Drunk Driver Creates Chaos in Rudrapur, Video Goes Viral

Uttarakhand: A drunk car driver created a lot of ruckus in Rudrapur Kotwali area late Thursday night. Thankfully, no one was hit by the car during this time. The video of this incident is going viral. Police is investigating the matter.#uttrakhand | #Viral | #Car pic.twitter.com/HYRPrxsBag — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) December 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)