Dehradun, December 4: A Dehradun-based property dealer was killed by a man he had hired to eliminate his business partner, police said. Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident. Manjesh Kumar (42) hired Arjun Kumar (30) to kill his business partner Sanjay Singh alias Fauji, however, the hitman later disclosed the plot to him, Dehradun SSP Ajai Singh said.

Sanjay Singh then offered the hitman Rs 10 crore to kill Kumar instead, the SSP added. Lured by the money, the contract killer, Arjun Kumar (30) , invited Manjesh Kumar to a party on November 29 at his friend Sachin's rented house in Patel Nagar.

After offering him drinks, Arjun and Sachin strangled Manjesh Kumar to death and fled after giving the victim's gold chain, ring, and car keys to another one of their accomplice, Afzal Malik , the SSP said. Manjesh Kumar's body was recovered the following morning from Sachin's house, the police said.

The police arrested Arjun Kumar from Sonipat while Sachin was arrested from Asharodi checkpost in Dehradun while trying to flee, the SSP said. Sanjay Singh and Malik, were arrested on Tuesday and the victim's belongings were recovered from him, the SSP added.

During their interrogation, it was revealed that Manjesh Kumar and Sanjay Singh had been business partners for a long time. However, they were involved in a dispute over a piece of land that Singh had acquired for plots on the Sahastradhara-Jhajhra highway, and Kumar was demanding a 50 percent share in it.