A massive blaze erupted late last night, April 19, at Banbhoolpura slums in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, engulfing the area in flames. Video footage from the news agency PTI depicts the intensity of the fire as it consumes the slum. Fire tenders rushed to the scene to battle the inferno, but further details regarding the extent of damage and any casualties are awaited. Garjiya Devi Temple Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Temple in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar, Videos Surface.

Fire Breaks Out at Banbhoolpura Slums

VIDEO | A fire broke out in the slums at Banbhoolpura in Haldwani, Uttarakhand late last night. More details are awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/Ve6FcADdN4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 20, 2024

