Uttarakhand: Due to landslides and torrential rains in Langha Jakhan village of Vikasnagar tehsil in Dehradun district, 15 houses and 7 cowsheds have been completely destroyed. Further, cracks have appeared at various places in the village wherein 50 people from 16 families reside. No loss of life or animal was reported during the incident. All the affected people have been shifted to relief camps set up in a school in Pachta village. The roads have also caved in due to the landslide. Uttarakhand Rain Forecast: Red Alert in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Haridwar Districts As Possibility of More Rainfall in State Till July 17.

Landslide Destroys 15 Houses, 7 Cowsheds in Dehradun

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Due to landslide in Langha Jakhan village of Vikasnagar tehsil of Dehradun district, 15 houses and 7 cowsheds have been completely destroyed. 50 people from 16 families live in Jakhan village. No loss of life or animal was reported during the incident. All…

