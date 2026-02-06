Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are set to face off in a high-stakes Premier League 2025-26 encounter on 7 February 2026. With both clubs currently locked on 26 points, the fixture at Elland Road is being hailed as a pivotal six-pointer in the fight for top-flight survival. A victory for either side could provide a decisive six-point cushion above the relegation zone as the season enters its final third. Scotland Announces Extra Bank Holiday To Mark Nation's FIFA World Cup Return.

The two sides sit 16th and 17th in the table, separated only by goal difference. Under Daniel Farke, Leeds have shown significant resilience at home, winning four of their five league victories in evening fixtures at Elland Road. However, they must recover quickly from a bruising 4-0 defeat to Arsenal last weekend.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, travel to Yorkshire aiming to record their first league double over the "Whites" since the 2013-14 campaign. Manager Sean Dyche has prioritised defensive solidity, though the "Tricky Trees" have struggled for consistency on the road, managing only two wins in their last ten away matches.

Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 7 (IST).

Venue: Elland Road in Leeds

Time: 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.

Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Both squads are dealing with significant injury concerns. Leeds will be without defender Jaka Bijol and winger Daniel James. There is also a late fitness test scheduled for Felix Nmecha, who missed the last match with a hamstring strain.

Forest are missing key striker Chris Wood and defender Savona. However, January signing Luca Netz is expected to feature after completing his move from Borussia Monchengladbach, providing much-needed reinforcement to the visitors' backline.

