A tragic incident was reported in Gujarat’s Valsad district on Wednesday evening when an i10 car carrying a family was swept away in Desai Creek amid heavy rains. According to officials, nearly four feet of water was flowing over the road when the car got stuck. Locals managed to rescue the driver, but his wife and child remain missing. A local resident, Praveen Bhai, said they heard the man’s cries for help and pulled him out of the water. However, despite efforts, his family could not be saved. Following this, a 20-member NDRF team joined the operation and searched for over two hours. The search will resume at 6 am on Thursday. Mumbai Rains: Multiple Local Train Services Cancelled As Heavy Rainfall Leads to Waterlogging, Check Full List.

Valsad Rains

#WATCH | Valsad, Gujarat | Tehsildar of Pardi Tehsil, Kiran Rana, said, After the rain, about four feet of water was flowing over the road... An i10 car got stuck there. The driver was saved by the locals, but despite trying, they could not save his child and wife. For that… https://t.co/IxoBgVHEhh pic.twitter.com/AeoQ8YJ9zW — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)