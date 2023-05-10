The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday called for the "implementation of Central laws and measures to prevent violence against healthcare professionals at their workplaces and declare hospitals as Safe Zone". The development comes following the murder of a doctor in Kerala by a man who was brought for a medical checkup. The statement by the IMA comes a day after a 23-year-old doctor was allegedly stabbed to death by the man she was treating at a taluk hospital in the Kottarakkara area of Kollam district. the deceased doctor was later identified as Vandana Das. Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court came down heavily on the state government and the police after the doctor was allegedly killed by her patient. The Division Bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Kauser Edappagath asked the state, "If you can't protect the doctors, shut down the hospitals." Kerala High Court Slams State Government and Police After Doctor’s Murder, Says ‘If You Can’t Protect the Doctors, Shut Down the Hospitals’.

IMA Calls for Declaring Hospitals As 'Safe Zone'

Indian Medical Association (IMA) calls for the "implementation of Central laws and measures to prevent violence against healthcare professionals at their workplaces and declare hospitals as Safe Zone", following the murder of a doctor in Kerala by a man brought for a medical… pic.twitter.com/jEAyWkrDOw — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

