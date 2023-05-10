Kerala High Court came down heavily on the state government and the police on Wednesday over the death of a 23-year-old doctor at a taluk hospital in the Kottarakkara area of Kollam district. The doctor was stabbed to death in the early hours of Wednesday by the man she was treating. The high court slammed the authorities and called it a ‘failure to protect’ doctors. While taking up the matter as suo moto, Court criticised Kerala govt and police strongly. The Division Bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Kauser Edappagath asked the state, "If you can't protect the doctors, shut down the hospitals.” Kerala Shocker: Woman House Surgeon Stabbed to Death With Surgical Blade by Patient in Kottarakara.

Kerala High Court on Doctor’s Murder

Murder of a woman doctor | Kerala High Court directed the State Police Chief to appear online before it and to file a report regarding the death of a woman doctor on Thursday, 11th May. While taking up the matter as suo moto, Court criticised Kerala govt and police strongly.… pic.twitter.com/EsejgQFFrk — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

