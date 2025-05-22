Around midnight, a group of mobsters armed with sticks wandered the streets of Varanasi and destroyed nearly fifty CCTV cameras throughout the city. The public's worries about the city's security and monitoring have increased as a result of this vandalism. Mayank Giri, an auto driver and a minor, has been taken into custody by the police in connection with the case. While three other accused are evading capture, tracing efforts are in progress, and both of them acknowledged their involvement in the incident under investigation. Although the motive for the vandalism is still being investigated, police officials stated that the act seemed to have been prearranged. Authorities are looking into whether this attack was personal or part of a wider criminal conspiracy. Varanasi Shocker: Girl Attempts Suicide After Boyfriend Allegedly Refuses To Watch 'Pushpa 2' in Uttar Pradesh, Probe On (Watch Video).

50 CCTV Cameras Smashed at Midnight; Auto Driver and Minor Arrested

उत्तर प्रदेश के जिला वाराणसी में आधी रात को डंडे लेकर निकले कुछ लड़कों ने करीब 50 CCTV कैमरे तोड़ डाले। पुलिस ने ऑटो ड्राइवर मयंक गिरी और एक नाबालिग लड़के को गिरफ्तार किया। बाकी 3 आरोपियों की तलाश जारी है। ऐसा क्यों किया, पूछताछ चल रही है। pic.twitter.com/RUMtm5SS3I — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 22, 2025

