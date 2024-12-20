In a shocking incident in Varanasi, a girl reportedly attempted suicide after her boyfriend allegedly refused to watch the movie "Pushpa 2" with her in Uttar Pradesh. The couple, both from Dhanbad, Jharkhand, had arrived in the city for a trip. According to reports, the girl, a student at BHU, jumped from the third floor of a hotel after a heated argument with her boyfriend. As per reports, the girl was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently in critical condition. Police have detained the boyfriend, and investigations into the incident are ongoing. Varanasi: BHU Student Falls From Third Floor of Hotel, Sustains Serious Injuries; Friend Arrested.

Girl Jumps from Hotel After Boyfriend Refuses to Watch Pushpa 2

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

