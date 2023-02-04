One of the most versatile and gifted voices in the music industry, veteran playback singer Vani Jairam passes away. She was found dead in her Chennai residence. Vani Jairam sang over 10,000 songs across several Indian languages. The singer died in Chennai on February 4. She was 77 years old. K Viswanath Dies: Kamal Haasan Pens Heartfelt Note For Late Telugu Filmmaker.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Veteran singer Vani Jayaram was found dead at her residence, says Chennai Police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)