The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, January 6, said that dense fog conditions are very likely to continue during morning hours over the northwest, central, east and northeast India during the next five to seven days. The weather agency further added that cold wave conditions are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Odisha between January 7-9, over Rajasthan between January 8-11, over Madhya Pradesh during January 7-8, and over Vidarbha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh between January 6 to 8. Meanwhile, the weather forecasting service Windy has predicted no rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru for today, January 7. Similarly, no rainfall warning has been issued for Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla for Wednesday. North India Weather Forecast: Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog Likely To Grip the Region Over Next 7 Days, Says IMD; Check Details.

Mumbai Weather Today, January 7/strong>

Delhi Weather Today, January 7

Chennai Weather Today, January 7

Bengaluru Weather Today, January 7

Hyderabad Weather Today, January 7

Kolkata Weather Today, January 7

Shimla Weather Today, January 7

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)