In a shocking incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh, the owner of a Sukheja bus service allegedly abused and removed the conductor of his bus that was going from Satna to Indore. In order to take revenge on his owner, the bus conductor changed the display of the bus with an abusive word and replaced the existing name of "Sukheja bus service". Interesting, the bus driver changed the password of the display CPU while leaving his job. Now, the owner has to install a new CPU which will cost him Rs 55000. After the incident, the bus owner lodged a complaint against the conductor. Video: Couple Carry Stillborn In Bike’s Side Box in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli After Hospital Denies Ambulance.

Conductor Takes Revenge on Boss in Unique Manner

सतना से इंदौर जाने वाली सुखेजा बस सर्विस के मालिक ने अपने एक कंडक्टर को गाली देकर नौकरी से निकाल दिया उसने गाली का बदला किस प्रकार लिया, आप बस डिस्प्ले देखकर समझ जाएंगे उसने जाते जाते display CPU का पासवर्ड बदल दिया है । अब नया CPU इंस्टाल होगा जिसकी कीमत 55000 है🤣 😂 #घोरकलजुग pic.twitter.com/xaPFZzam8V — अपूर्व اپوروا Apurva Bhardwaj (@grafidon) October 19, 2022

