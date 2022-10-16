As many as five people were injured after a bus driver in Mumbai lost control of the Shivshahi bus due to brake failure near the Pune on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway. Reportedly, seven to eight cars were damaged in this accident. All the injured have been immediately admitted to the nearby hospital. Video: Speeding Car Hits Youth, Rams Into Pole in MP’s Jabalpur; Deadly Road Accident Caught on CCTV.

Shivshahi Bus Crashes After Brake Failure:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)