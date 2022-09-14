A video from Maharashtra's Akola has emerged wherein a man is seen trying to cross a flooded bridge. The bike-borne man attempts to cross the overflowing river but fails. He loses his balance and gets swept away by the swollen river. Fortunately, he was saved and is alive. The video of the incident is going viral. Uttar Pradesh: Close Shave for Rickshaw Puller As Speeding Train Almost Hits Him in Aligarh (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

