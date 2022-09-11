In the video, a rickshaw puller had a narrow escape while he was trying to cross the railway track in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on the morning of September 9. The CCTV footage shows the rickshaw puller crossing the track when a speeding train comes and crushes his rickshaw as the man manages to escape and save his life.

Watch video:

#WATCH | Narrow escape for a rickshaw puller while crossing a railway track in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. (09.09) pic.twitter.com/Tb49XcaXcc — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 11, 2022

