Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped his car to give way to an ambulance during his mega roadshow in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday, December 1 for the ongoing Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. PM Narendra Modi has been holding roadshows in Ahmedabad for the second phase of the Gujarat assembly elections on December 5. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Phase 1 Polling: PM Narendra Modi Appeals Voters to Come Out in Record Numbers.

Visuals From the Roadshow:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance during his massive roadshow in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/3GJBuCDqFN — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022

