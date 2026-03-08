Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, arrived in Ahmedabad on Sunday afternoon ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final. The couple was sighted at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, amidst heavy security, before heading to the team hotel. Video footage of the pair’s arrival quickly circulated on social media, showing them being greeted by a large crowd of supporters. India is set to face New Zealand this evening at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Men in Blue are aiming to secure back-to-back titles, while the Black Caps seek their maiden T20 World Cup trophy. MS Dhoni Arrives in Ahmedabad Ahead of India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh Land in Ahmedabad

VIDEO | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Former India captain Rohit Sharma arrives at the airport along with his wife ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final. (Full video available on https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/qj8dqqERCP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 8, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)