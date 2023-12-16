On the occasion of Vijay Diwas 2023, a drone show lit up the skies at the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata, West Bengal. A video of the spectacular drone show has surfaced on social media. The Indian Army Eastern Command hosts a cultural performance annually at the iconic Victoria Memorial, commemorating Vijay Diwas. Vijay Diwas 2023: PM Narendra Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Others Pay Tributes to Bravehearts of Indian Armed Forces.

Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial Lights Up With Drone Show

Visuals of a drone show at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/diTqkBmKp7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 16, 2023

